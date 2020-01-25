71st Republic Day 2020: Traffic restrictions in place ahead of Republic Day parade

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 20:54 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has put in place certain restrictions on the movement of traffic in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and issued an advisory on Saturday regarding the same.

According to the advisory, no cross-traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road till the Republic Day Parade is over.

The C-Hexagon around India Gate will remain closed from 2 am on January 26 till the end of the parade. Besides, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Road will not be allowed from 5 a.m. till the parade is over, it said.

The Republic Day parade starts at Rajpath and culminates at the Red Fort after passing through C-Hexagon-TilakMarg-BSZ Marg-Netaji Subhash Road.

The police have requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

The Delhi Metro schedules on Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) have also been partially modified for Sunday.

The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon. All the Metro parking lots will remain closed till 2 pm on January 26 as part of the security arrangements.

Police said in case of an unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest police personnel on duty.