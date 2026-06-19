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75-year-old visually impaired woman killed in clash over old rivalry in Lucknow

Based on a complaint filed by Rajendra’s brother Ravi Rawat, police have registered a case of murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 01:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Lucknow: A 75-year-old visually impaired woman died and her son was injured after a long-standing dispute between two neighbouring families turned violent under Banthra police station limits on Wednesday night, police said. The incident occurred in Mawai Padiyana village when an argument escalated into stone pelting and physical assault.

Three people have been held in connection with the incident, officials added. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/HT File)

“The deceased, identified as Siyavati Rawat, suffered a fatal head injury during the clash that broke out around 9.10 pm. She was taken for treatment but died during care. Her son Rajendra Rawat also sustained injuries,” police said in a statement.

Three people have been held in connection with the incident, officials added

According to police, preliminary findings suggest some men had consumed alcohol together before returning to the village, after which the dispute flared up again, leading to violence involving sticks, bricks and stones.

The family alleged the incident was linked to an old personal enmity. Rajendra claimed he had left for Rajasthan around 15 years ago with the wife of his neighbour Manohar, as alleged, and that tensions between the families continued after both returned and lived separately.

 
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