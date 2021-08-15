75th Independence Day 2021: Watch live telecast of PM Modi's August 15 speech

India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Sunday to mark the country's freedom from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, where he will also unfurl the national flag. The event will be accompanied by a series of programmes organised by the armed forces and the security officials to salute the tricolour with a guard of honour.

Also Read | 75th Independence Day: History, significance and rare facts

Prime Minister Modi's speech is expected to start around 6:30am. While there are many attending the event, others can watch the programmes from the comfort of their own homes, especially given the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independence Day ceremony on August 15 will be broadcast live on the national channels of the All India Radio (AIR) in Hindi and in English, with patriotic and cultural programmes airing throughout the day. According to reports, the event will be covered by three multi-camera OB fans which provide a 360-degree panorama for the Red Fort broadcast.

Also Read | Full text of President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve address

Here's how to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech on 15th August:

Television

The Independence Day speech by PM Modi will be telecast live on Doordarshan's DD National or DD News television channels. The speech will also be telecast simultaneously on other private news channels in a variety of languages.

Digital

If you do not have access to a television network, fret not. The Prime Minister's Independence Day address, live from the Red Fort, will also be telecast on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It can also be watched live on the PIB India Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending his greetings to the citizens of India, said, "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!"