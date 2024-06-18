76 multi-purpose cyclone shelters set up in coastal districts in Gujarat

The Gujarat government, with help from the Centre and the World Bank, has built 76 multi-purpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) in the state, said the government's official release. The cyclone shelters have been constructed mainly in coastal districts, to save lives during natural calamities. The Gujarat government, with help from the Centre and the World Bank, has built 76 multi-purpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) in the state.(ANI)

A total of 25 shelters have been built in Junagadh, 29 in Gir Somnath, five in Bharuch, four each in Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch, two in Amreli, and one each in Jamnagar, Navsari and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat has India's longest coastline which is about 1,600 km in length. The state has faced several cyclones over the years: Biparjoy (2023), Tauktae (2021), Nisarga (2000). Cyclone Biparjoy caused massive destruction in Kutch and north Gujarat, but with no casualties, while severe cyclonic storm Tauktae led to destruction in the Saurashtra region.

"During cyclones Biparjoy and Tauktae, more than one lakh people were moved to safe locations, mainly primary schools and other places, to prevent loss of life. The government's attempt was to build permanent infrastructure that could be used in such times," the state government said in an official release.

The shelters have been equipped with community kitchens where fresh meals can be provided. Stand-by medical teams for regular health checks will also be there.

Locals have welcomed the establishment of cyclone shelters. Kirti Gaur, a sarpanch of Maska village in the Kachchh district lauded the initiative and said: "Shelters have been built due to the wisdom of the Gujarat government. There are problems in moving people. With these cyclone shelters, there will be no casulties and people will be able to resume thier work comfortably".

Villagers are also being trained and receiving the necessary resources for comprehensive disaster preparedness, the government release said.

Additionally, Gujarat government has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) to rescue wildlife, including Gir lions and other vulnerable animals during cyclones.

