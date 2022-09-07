8 cheetahs from Namibia to be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno

Eight African Cheetahs from Namibia will be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17, Union environment ministry officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

A technical team from India will visit Namibia before they are flown in a cargo aircraft to India. Environment minister Bhupender Yadav will visit the park on September 11 to assess the preparations.

“The memorandum of agreement with South Africa is also in process. Both Namibia and South Africa have been very cooperative and their technical team is very good. We expect a very successful translocation,” said an official, who did not want to be named. He added all eight Cheetahs are wild caught and not captive bred.

The ministry will make a presentation on the translocation project in Delhi on September 12.

India’s last cheetah died 75 years earlier in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in the country. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the world’s fastest animal in the park on September 17.

The cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to Jaipur and from there will be shifted to Palpur in Kuno. Two helipads have been developed inside the park for cheetahs.