Home / India News / 8 cheetahs from Namibia to be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno

8 cheetahs from Namibia to be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno

india news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:39 PM IST

Eight African Cheetahs from Namibia will be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17, Union environment ministry officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday

A cheetah undergoing examination before being flown India. (ANI)
A cheetah undergoing examination before being flown India. (ANI)
ByJayashree Nandi

Eight African Cheetahs from Namibia will be translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17, Union environment ministry officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

A technical team from India will visit Namibia before they are flown in a cargo aircraft to India. Environment minister Bhupender Yadav will visit the park on September 11 to assess the preparations.

“The memorandum of agreement with South Africa is also in process. Both Namibia and South Africa have been very cooperative and their technical team is very good. We expect a very successful translocation,” said an official, who did not want to be named. He added all eight Cheetahs are wild caught and not captive bred.

The ministry will make a presentation on the translocation project in Delhi on September 12.

India’s last cheetah died 75 years earlier in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in the country. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the world’s fastest animal in the park on September 17.

The cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to Jaipur and from there will be shifted to Palpur in Kuno. Two helipads have been developed inside the park for cheetahs.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out