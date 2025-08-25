8 dead, over 40 injured after truck collides with tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

At least eight people were killed and over 40 others injured when a container truck rammed into a tractor trolley carrying around 60 to 61 pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr around midnight on Sunday, news agency ANI reported, quoting police. A tractor-trolley carrying around 60 to 61 pilgrims in Bulandshahr collided with a container on Sunday night.(ANI)

Following the accident, senior police and administrative officials, including the district magistrate and SSP, reached the spot.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, he added.

“An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured... 8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody,” Singh told ANI.,

Visuals from the site show the tractor badly crushed and the front of the container heavily damaged. The tractor was carrying devotees of Gogaji (also referred to as Jahirpeer, Jaharveer Chauhan, or Bagad Wala, he is a folk Hindu deity worshipped in northern India), who were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi in Rajasthan, when the accident occurred near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station limits.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)