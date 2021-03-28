Home / India News / 8 die, six injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore
8 die, six injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

According to the police, a group of people from Tamil Nadu were on a religious trip to holy places in and around Srisailam.
ANI | , Nellore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:50 AM IST
At least eight people died and six were injured after a tempo hit a lorry near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday.

The accident took place when the tempo, in which they were travelling, was crossing Damaramadugu village at 2.30 AM.

The injured have been shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital.

