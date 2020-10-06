8 held in Uttar Pradesh for involvement in IPL betting

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:49 IST

Eight men, including five in Meerut and three in Varanasi, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in betting in ongoing the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, police said on Tuesday.

In Meerut, the police nabbed five people, including the manager and the owner of a hotel, from a hotel in Civil Lines area on Monday evening. The arrested, all in their 30s, were allegedly involved in betting across different districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, circle officer, Civil Lines area, Suraj Rai said the hotel was raided after receiving inputs about organised betting there and five people, including kingpin Ram (he goes by single name), were arrested.

“A case of betting has been registered against the arrested with the Civil Lines police station. The manager and the owner of the hotel prima facie helped in operating illegal betting racket from their hotel,” the circle officer added.

The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, a laptop, a register and other material used in betting from their possession.

The gang allegedly purchased a software from a Delhi-based bookie identified as Bunty for Rs 10,000 which provided them access to other bookies in Mumbai and Lucknow, he said.

Also read: Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border

They were betting in different districts of western UP and money was being rerouted online or through Paytm by some other person, Rai added.

The police surveillance team first tracked their activities before taking action. The arrested members of the betting racket were sent to jail.

In Varanasi, three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in betting from Kailashpuri colony under Lanka police on Monday night, police said. They added that Rs 6.23 lakh cash and six mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

A senior police officer said the police received an input about a betting racket being operated from a house in Kailashpuri colony.

Subsequently, a police team led by superintendent of police, city, Vikas Chandra Tripathi raided the house and arrested the three persons identified as Diwakar Agarwal, Siddharth Mishra and Abhay Pratap Singh, all residents of Varanasi.

The SP city said a case was registered against the arrested trio under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act and further investigation was in progress.

The money recovered from those arrested was collected from the people interested in betting in the ongoing IPL matches.

The IPL 2020, which got underway on September 19, will continue till November 10 across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.