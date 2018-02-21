5 killed as truck rams into tea stall in Madhya Pradesh, locals torch police vehicle

At least five persons, including two children, were killed and as many seriously injured when a truck rammed into a tea stall on Wednesday at Barela village, around 15 kilometres from the Jabalpur district headquarters

An autorickshaw that was parked near the tea stall was also badly damaged in the accident.

Police and eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle at high speed, careering into the roadside tea stall.

Senior police and administration officials have rushed to the spot.

After the incident, local residents blocked the road, pelted stones at the police and torched the vehicle of the Barela police station in-charge, said DIG, Jabalpur, BS Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each for the injured.

(With PTI inputs)