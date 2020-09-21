e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week after chaos over 2 farm bills

8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week after chaos over 2 farm bills

The Rajya Sabha had on Sunday passed the two contentious farm bills by voice vote as the House witnessed chaotic scenes after some slogan-shouting opposition members lead by the Trinamool Congress climbed on to the chairperson’s podium demanding a discussion.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien seen after two agriculture reform bills were cleared by Parliament on Sunday. O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended for a week.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien seen after two agriculture reform bills were cleared by Parliament on Sunday. O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended for a week. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
         

Eight members, including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, of the Rajya Sabha were on Monday suspended for a week over Sunday’s chaos in the House during the passage of the two farm bills. Apart from O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended for “bringing disrepute to the House”.

Also read: Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the two contentious farm bills by voice vote as the House witnessed chaotic scenes after some slogan-shouting opposition members lead by the Trinamool Congress climbed on to the chairperson’s podium demanding a discussion.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, was passed by the upper house. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, part of the broader farm liberalisation plan, could not be taken up.

Click here for LIVE updates on Parliament proceedings

Opposition members, including those from the TMC, Congress and Left, created ruckus after deputy chairperson Harivansh did not consider their demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the two bills to a select committee. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned briefly.

Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, also rejected the no-confidence motion of opposition MPs against deputy chairman Harivansh. The chairperson said the motion is non-admissible under Article 90 of the Constitution.

On Sunday, as many as 100 members from 12 opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairperson soon after the House passed two key bills aimed at ushering in agricultural reforms.

The House was adjourned till 10am as opposition members of Parliament started protesting and shouting slogans after the MPs were suspended.

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
India records 86,961 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate rises over 80%
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmys 2020 highlights: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Parliament monsoon session: Naidu rejects no-confidence motion against Harivansh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In