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8 people rescued after fire at house in South Delhi's NFC, 2 dogs dead

The fire officials also dismissed reports of a child dying in the fire accident.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 06:21 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Eight people were rescued after a fire erupted in a residential building in South Delhi's New Friends Colony (NFC) on Sunday afternoon. The rescued people included four children, two women and two men, officials said, adding that fire was reported from the AC and other domestic articles on the first floor of the building.

Photo for representation(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Fire Department received a fire call at around 3:50pm, officials said. While no human casualties were reported, two dogs reportedly died in the blaze, as per initial information.

The fire officials also dismissed reports of a child dying in the fire accident.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / 8 people rescued after fire at house in South Delhi's NFC, 2 dogs dead
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