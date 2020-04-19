8 year old cancer patient’s medicines delivered by India post in Una, minister tweets thanks

india

An eight-year-old cancer patient from Himachal Pradesh got her medicines from Delhi thanks to Indian postal service that is helping in the delivery of essential services during the nationwide lockdown, imposed to fight coronavirus outbreak in India. A press release from the government of India’s press bureau on Saturday highlighted the story of the timely delivery of medicines to Shalini after her predicament was brought to the attention of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Shalini’s family asked one of their friends in Delhi for help when they realized the routine delivery of her medicines through courier wouldn’t be possible due to the lockdown measures. Shalini’s stock of medicine was likely to last only till 19th April 2020.

The friend’s family in Delhi requested the Union Minister for Communications, Law & Justice and Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad for help.

Prasad promptly directed India Post to provide all possible logistical assistance to ensure the girl’s medicines were delivered to Una before 19th April.

All the four circles of India post involved in the delivery--Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh-- coordinated efforts to ensure timely delivery. The Punjab circle even arranged for a postal motor van that reached Shalini’s house on the morning of 19th April with the box of medicines.

Shalini’s mother thanked India post after receiving the medicines.

Prasad, too, thanked India Post for “living up to the expectations of its people” in their hour of need. He also wished Shalini the best of health and happiness.

“Delight to hear that @IndiaPostOffice is living up to the expectations of our citizens when they need it the most. @Punitspeaks thanks for your efforts to help your friend’s family in Una and please convey my best wishes to the little girl for her good health and happy life,” Prasad tweeted.

India post is also engaged in delivering medicines, testing kits and PPEs to medical care professionals around the country.

Any information on India Post’s services during the lockdown period can be availed through their helpline no. 1800-266 -6868.

