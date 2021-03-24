IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 84 people held in last six months for smuggling petrol, diesel from Nepal: Nityanand Rai
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
india news

84 people held in last six months for smuggling petrol, diesel from Nepal: Nityanand Rai

  • "84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling of petrol and diesel in Bihar from Nepal.." Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 05:01 PM IST

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that petrol and diesel are sold secretly on a large scale in districts of Bihar that are bordering Nepal due to the price difference of Petrol and diesel in both countries and said that 84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling the same.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai gave a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on the question of Bihar BJP MP Sushil Modi which said, "Government of Bihar has informed that some such incidents have been reported in East Champaran, West Champaran and Araria districts in Bihar."

"84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling of petrol and diesel in Bihar from Nepal while 245 litres of petrol and 9,834 litres of diesel were seized by security forces in the state to keep in check the smuggling of petrol and diesel from Nepal," he informed Rajya Sabha.

"Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB), Border Guarding Force along with Indo- Nepal border force is taking effective action to check smuggling and other illegalactivities across the border. It takes various other measures like patrolling, nakabandi, checking of persons crossing the border both randomly and on the basis of inputs received from security agencies," the written reply said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nityanand rai petrol diesel rates
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP