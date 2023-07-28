Hyderabad: 84 tourists stranded in forests near waterfalls rescued, say police

It was a nightmarish experience for 84 tourists who were stranded in the dense forests of Veerabhadravaram village of Venkatapuram (Nuguru) block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district all through the night of Wednesday, as they were cut off from the rest of the world due to overflowing streams. People watch the opening of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) flood gates to release excess water to Moosi River by Hyderabad Metro Works & Sewerage department, (PTI)

The tourists from different places of the state, including Khammam, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad, came to Veerabhadravaram village in 12 cars and 10 two-wheelers on Wednesday to see Mutyaladhara waterfalls.

According to district superintendent of police Gaush Alam, the tourists, after enjoying the scenic beauty of waterfalls, were on their return journey when they were caught in a heavy rain and were stranded in the forests.

“As the rain became intense, resulting in overflowing of local streams, they were trapped in the forest itself. As night fell, the stranded tourists were panicky,” he said.

Fortunately, some of the tourists called emergency services and managed to get in touch with the office of the superintendent of police. “We immediately alerted the district disaster response force (DRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local police,” the SP said.

Immediately, a team of 50 personnel from the DRF, NDRF, and the police braved the darkness and the rising waters to reach out to the stranded tourists. “After searching the area throughout the night, they were able to locate the tourists,” he said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to any of the tourists, except one person who needed medical attention. “We provided them with food and medical assistance and managed to bring them out of the area through alternative routes,” Alam said.

He credited Eturnagaram ASP Sirishetty Sankeerth, Venkatapuram CI Kumar, SI Koppula Tirupati Rao, and the Disaster Response Force and NDRF teams with the rescue operations.

The SP cautioned the public against venturing into prohibited areas during heavy rains, as it was risky.

