87-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Odisha: Police

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:07 IST

The Odisha police on Monday arrested an 87-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in coastal Kendrapara district.

Sunakar Patra, shopkeeper in a village under Aul police station of Kendrapara, had taken the minor to his shop on November 23 and kept her there for a long time, said police. When the girl’s mother came to know about it, the police added, she rushed to the place to find her daughter lying in front of the cabin in an unconscious stage.

“When the woman asked Patra about it, he remained silent while his son threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter before anyone,” said Aul police station sub-inspector Pradosh Patnaik.

The girl’s mother alleged that the family of the accused kept a close watch on her to ensure that no complaint is filed with the police.

On Saturday, the girl’s mother managed to file a complaint pleading for justice.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered and Patra was arrested on Monday morning under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.