‘89 paper leaks in 10 years’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over NEET ‘paper leak’ controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, claiming that “NEET is now an auction” and accusing the government of failing to protect the future of lakhs of students.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandh(AICC)

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His remarks came even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) maintained that the May 3 examination was conducted under a "full security protocol" and said it was cooperating with investigating agencies probing the matter.

Also Read | NEET-UG 2026: NTA says committed to fair, credible exams amid Rajasthan SOG probe

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said there have been 89 leaks and 48 re-exams in the last 10 years. He, however, cited no report or evidence of the claim.

“I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore—NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace,” Gandhi's social media post read.

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{{^usCountry}} “This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted how such leaks could lead to “shattering” of the dreams of many Indian students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted how such leaks could lead to “shattering” of the dreams of many Indian students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also reiterated his support for India's youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reiterated his support for India's youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time—I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time—I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | NEET-UG 2026: NTA says committed to fair, credible exams amid Rajasthan SOG probe

Rajasthan's probe on allegations

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group is investigating allegations of malpractice linked to the NEET examination. Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the SOG, confirmed that a specific "guess paper" featuring 410 questions is under scrutiny to determine any cheating or criminal activity.

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It is alleged that roughly 120 questions from this set were identical to those in the Chemistry portion of the actual examination. Bansal said the document had reportedly been in circulation for up to a month before the exam date, and authorities are currently verifying the extent of any criminal activity involved.

Also Read | NTA responds after Rajasthan police launch probe into NEET UG ‘guess paper’: ‘Matter under investigation’

NTA's response to alleged regularities

The National Testing Agency has said the NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted under a "full security protocol" and that it is working closely with investigating agencies amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan SOG.

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The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 for students seeking admission to medical education courses at the undergraduate level.

In a post on X on Sunday, the NTA said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

The agency said biometric verification of all candidates was conducted, and 5G jammers were deployed at centres to ensure the sanctity of the examination. "The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day," the NTA said.

"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA said.

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According to the agency, inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity were received on the late evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and were escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for "independent verification and necessary action".

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