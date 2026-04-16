8th pay commission: Salary increase, pension boost and fitment factor explained

The Centre’s move to set up the 8th Pay Commission has once again put the spotlight on salaries, pensions and allowances of government employees. While expectations are high, the process is still underway, and final recommendations are yet to be submitted.

The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January last year, is the latest in this series since Independence.(Pexels/Representational image)

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Pay Commissions are constituted every 10 years to revise the pay structure of central government employees and pensioners. The 8th Pay Commission, announced in January last year, is the latest in this series since Independence. Its role goes beyond just salaries—it also looks at allowances, pensions, retirement benefits and the broader financial implications for the government.

What is 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

Also read | 8th Pay Commission recruitment 2026: Apply online for consultant posts, salary up to ₹1.8 lakh

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{{^usCountry}} Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends. Who is shaping the recommendations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends. Who is shaping the recommendations {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. It includes Pulak Ghosh, a professor of finance and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, along with former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, earlier HT reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. It includes Pulak Ghosh, a professor of finance and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, along with former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, earlier HT reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Commission is currently consulting a wide range of stakeholders—employee unions, ministries, labour groups and pension bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission is currently consulting a wide range of stakeholders—employee unions, ministries, labour groups and pension bodies. {{/usCountry}}

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It has invited formal submissions and is holding consultations, including a scheduled meeting in Dehradun on April 24, 2026, before finalising its recommendations, according to official notification issued by 8th pay commission.

Although the Commission was notified on January 17, 2025, and was expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026, the final report is still pending. Past trends suggest that implementation takes time. The 7th Pay Commission took about two and a half years, the 6th took two years, and the 5th nearly three and a half years to roll out.

Fitment factor

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At the centre of all calculations is the fitment factor—a multiplier used to revise basic pay. The higher the factor, the bigger the increase in salaries and pensions.

Who stands to benefit

Around 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and nearly 65 lakh pensioners could be impacted by the revisions. At the entry level, basic pay could rise from ₹18,000 to about ₹51,480, depending on the final fitment factor.

The structure spans 18 levels—from entry-level Group D employees to senior Group A officers—and the actual hike will vary accordingly. Even with a conservative estimate, increases could range from over ₹38,500 to more than ₹2 lakh across different levels.

Pensions likely to rise too

Any revision in basic pay directly affects pensions. Currently, the minimum pension stands at around ₹9,000. With the new structure, it could increase to between ₹22,500 and ₹25,200, depending on the final formula adopted by the Commission.

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