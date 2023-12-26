close_game
close_game
News / India News / 8-year-old girl who got left behind trampled to death by herd of wild elephants

8-year-old girl who got left behind trampled to death by herd of wild elephants

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Dec 26, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Forest officials said the incident took place in Athiabari area under the Kachugaon forest division when the herd came out and demolished some houses

SILCHAR: A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in Assam’s Kokrajhar and trampled to death an eight-year-old girl who was left behind when the elephants entered her village, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials said the wild elephants may have entered the village due to the banana plants in the village (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Officials said the wild elephants may have entered the village due to the banana plants in the village (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The girl was identified by the police as Sani Mardi, a class 3 student. Her body was recovered and sent for autopsy, said Kokrajhar superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Forest officials said the incident took place in Athiabari area under the Kachugaon forest division, an elephant reserve, when the herd came out and demolished some houses, reportedly in search for food. Everyone ran to safety when the elephants came but the girl unfortunately got left behind and was trampled to death, a local resident said. Forest officials came to the spot and later informed the police too.

“We are assuming that in this case, the elephants were attracted by banana plants along with the houses in the residential areas,” an official said.

A local resident said they frequently suffered due to the wild elephants. “Most of us are farmers and we face losses because wild elephants destroy crops in search of food… Sometimes they attack our houses.,” the person said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out