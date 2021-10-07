Home / India News / 9 dead, 27 injured in bus-truck collision at Barabanki in UP
Preliminary investigation suggested that the truck lost control and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction, claimed police officers. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Nine people were killed and 27 injured in a head-on collision between a double decker bus and a truck under Dewa police station limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Thursday morning, said police officers. The bus was ferrying passengers to Bahraich from Delhi via Lucknow, they added.

Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh and superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad said rescue operations were on and most of the injured were being treated at the Barabanki district hospital. Those with critical injuries, they said, had been sent to KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed Barabanki district officials to provide best possible treatment to the injured and announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and 50,000 to the injured.

The local police officers said preliminary investigation suggested that the truck lost control and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction.

Barabanki police chief said administration had set up helpline number- 9454417464- for relatives to get information about the deceased and injured passengers.

