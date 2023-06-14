9 killed, 10 injured in fresh flare-up in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Nine people were killed and 10 others wounded in a gunfight that erupted in Agijang village on the border between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts between 10 and 10:30pm on Tuesday when a group of armed assailants descended upon the area in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, police said on Wednesday Security personnel conducting a combing operation in Manipur. (ANI)

The gunfight was triggered after security forces rushed to the area to counter the assailants. “There was firing in the village around 10-10:30pm and nine people were killed and 10 others injured. All injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of one is stated to be critical,” said Imphal East police superintendent K Shivakanta Singh.

He said Assam Rifles is in charge of the security of the area where the fresh killings were reported from. Singh added that the situation in the area was now under control.

At least 115 people have been killed and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts, and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.

The violence was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. Violence quickly engulfed the state. The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet. Additional security forces were rushed to the state amid spiraling clashes but tensions simmered.

On Monday, prominent civil society organisations from warring Meitei and Kuki communities refused to be a part of a peace committee the Union government has constituted to broker peace in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah on June 1 announced the formation of the panel as part of measures to tamp down tensions.

