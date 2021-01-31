9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput
- Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
At least nine people were killed and 13 others were seriously injured after their pick-up truck overturned near Murtahandi in Koraput district on Sunday evening, police said.
More 20 people were on their way to Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhatisgarh after attending the 10th day post-death rituals of a relative in Kotpad when the pick-up overturned at Murtahandi on National Highway 326. Police suspect the driver was over-speeding.
Koraput’s superintendent of police (SP) Varun Guntupalli said the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. "More than a dozen people with serious head injuries have been rescued and sent to hospital All of them are critical. The death toll may rise further," he said.
One person succumbed to injuries shortly after the SP expressed apprehension that the death toll could rise
All the injured have been admitted to the Laxman Nayak medical college and hospital in Koraput.
Eyewitnesses said the pick-up truck carried more than its capacity and many were standing when the vehicle toppled over.
In a similar mishap Sunday afternoon, four labourers were seriously injured when the pick-up truck they were travelling in toppled over after hitting a wild boar in Kanika forest of Sundargarh district. At least 16 labourers were on board the pick-up truck.
In 2020, at least 4,800 people were killed in Odisha in road mishaps compared to 5,333 in 2019, according to official records. Last year, the number of road accidents in the State was around 9,500 as against 11,064 in 2019. The number of fatal accidents in Odisha has gone up by over 20 per cent between 2016 and 2019.
