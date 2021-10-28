9 more IPS officers reshuffled in UP, 21 shifted in two days

The state government late on Wednesday shifted nine more Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including superintendent of police (SP) of Kanpur Outer, a rural area of Kanpur district, separated as a new police jurisdiction after the implementation of police commissionerate in Kanpur Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashtabhuja Prasad Singh, the SP of Kanpur outer, was transferred as SP of DGP (director general of police) headquarters in Lucknow and Ajit Kumar Sinha was made the new SP of Kanpur outer.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava was shifted as commandant of 41 battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary (PVC) in Ghaziabad, Tribhuvan Singh was made commandant of 30 battalion PAC in Gonda, Shashikant was posted as SP Public Grievances cell at DGP headquarters, while Ram Sewak Gautam was made the deputy commissioner of police at Kanpur police commissionerate. Similarly, Awadesh Singh was made new SP Railway, Gorakhpur, Pankaj Kumar Pandey was transferred as SP of police headquarters in Lucknow and Shri Prakash Dwivedi was shifted as SP of UP Power Corporation Limited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate removed, 12 IAS officers transferred in UP

The state government has reshuffled at least 21 IPS officers in past two days and more transfers are expected before the model code of conduct for upcoming assembly polls are imposed next month. Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had transferred 12 IPS officers, including inspector general (IG) of Kanpur and Agra ranges.