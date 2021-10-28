Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate removed, 12 IAS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has removed the district magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died in violence on October 3. Along with this, the state government has also transferred 12 IAS officers.

Mahendra Bahadur Singh will be the new DM of Lakhimpur Kheri, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

The opposition parties have been attacking UP government over the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri when a car belonging to the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni' allegedly ran over a group of farmers in the district. Four farmers were among those killed in the incident.

Union minister's son Ashish is among the prime accused in the incident. He was arrested by the cops following a series of interrogation summons, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition who alleged that police action was delayed in view of the political status of the accused.

The Supreme Court has taken up the case suo motu and even pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for unsatisfactory progress in the probe.

Meanwhile, the UP government has also transferred 12 IAS officers. Chandrabhushan Tripathi will be the new DM of Hamirpur, Arun Kumar will take over as Mau district magistrate and Sheshmani Pandey will be Amethi's new DM, Livehindustan reported.

On Tuesday, the Yogi Adityanath government had 12 IPS officers, including transferred inspector generals of Kanpur and Agra.

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava was shifted as commandant of 41 battalion PAC in Ghaziabad, Tribhuvan Singh was made commandant of 30 battalion PAC in Gonda, Shashikant was posted as SP Public Grievances cell at DGP headquarters while Ram Sewak Gautam was made Deputy Commissioner of Police at Kanpur police commissionerate. Similarly, Awadesh Singh was made new SP Railway, Gorakhpur, Pankaj Kumar Pandey was transferred as SP of police headquarters in Lucknow and Shri Prakash Dwivedi was shifted as SP UP Power Corporation Limited.