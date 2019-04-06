9-year-old girl raped, killed in public toilet in Mumbai, 1 held

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man in Vile Parle area in the city, police said on Saturday.

The girl’s body was found inside a public toilet at Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle on Saturday morning, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

“The victim, who resided in a chawl at Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle, had gone missing on Thursday evening. A missing person’s report had been filed at Juhu police station,” a police official said.

“The girl’s body was found inside a public toilet in the same locality around 10 am today and we arrested one person in this connection,” he said.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

The girl’s body was sent for post-mortem, police said.

A large number of local residents gathered outside the Juhu police station demanding “justice”.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 19:21 IST