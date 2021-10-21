90% eligible population in Gujarat vaccinated with first dose: Health minister

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday said that the state has vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, adding 47 per cent beneficiaries are fully vaccinated against the viral disease, reported news agency PTI. Patel also congratulated India for achieving the milestone of administering 1 billion (100 crore) vaccine doses so far "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

According to official figures cited by the news agency, 4.93 crore people in Gujarat are above the age of 18 and eligible for taking Covid-19 vaccine.

"At least 90 per cent of the eligible population has been given the first dose till today, while nearly 47 per cent, that is 2.32 crore, have been given the second dose. I urge people to come forward, so that we are able to vaccinate 100 per cent of the population with the first dose," PTI quoted Patel as saying.

The Surat, Junagadh and Gandhinagar municipal corporations along with Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Mahisagar and Tapi districts have achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose, Patel added. Besides, around 15,500 villages in Gujarat have managed to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, he added.

The state health minister said they are planning to achieve 100 per cent first dose coverage in the next 15 days in Gujarat. "For that, we will ask government hospitals and health centres to check if incoming patients are vaccinated or not. We have also asked heads of government offices to check and ensure that all their entire staff is vaccinated," Patel further stated.

To ramp up the second dose coverage, Patel said his department will launch a drive using the available data, to ensure that people take their next dose in time. People need not worry about the availability of vaccines, as the Gujarat government has nearly 40 lakh doses of the vaccine, Patel added.

(With agency inputs)

