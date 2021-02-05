97% healthcare workers satisfied with Covid vaccination process: Govt survey

At least 97% of the 500,000 healthcare workers surveyed post-Covid-19 vaccination in the country have expressed satisfaction regarding the process, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. But at least 11% of them also said that they were not properly informed about the adverse event following immunisation (AEFI).

After the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, the government started seeking feedback about it on the Co-WIN app from those vaccinated.

“...Personalised SMSs are sent to all vaccinated beneficiaries a day after taking the first shot. A dedicated URL is sent through SMS with an option to upload answers to five questions. Those who do not reply to the SMS receive a call the next day, and if the call is not answered then there is a retry after four hours. Over 97% of the people were found to be satisfied with the overall vaccination experience,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

About 97% of those surveyed said that social distancing was maintained at the vaccination site. Around 98% said that they were informed about the vaccination process and given the vaccine properly. Close to 97% said that they were asked to wait for 30 minutes post-vaccination for monitoring.

The percentage of people who said that they were informed about AEFI was the lowest (88.95%).

“Out of 37 lakh [3.7 million] people whom we sent SMS, and followed it up by outbound calls, 512,128 replied. The replies have been analysed and 97% were satisfied with overall vaccination experience,” said Bhushan.

Nearly 4.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to healthcare workers across the country.

Of the 10 million healthcare workers registered to be given a jab against Covid-19, about 45% have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.