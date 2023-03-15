98 civilians, security personnel killed last year in Maoist violence: Govt

Ninety-eight civilians and security personnel were killed last year in violence related to Left-wing extremism (LWE) compared to 147 in 2021. In 2010, 1005 such deaths were reported, ministry of state for home Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday. The Left-wing insurgency has been waning. (AP)

The Left-wing insurgency has been waning. In 2018, 833 incidents of violence related to it were reported. They dipped to 670 in 2019, 665 in 2020, 509 in 2021, and 413 in 2022.

Between 2010 and 2017, there were two major Maoist attacks on security personnel. In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, 75 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in 2010. Seven years later, 25 CRPF personnel were killed in the state’s Sukma in 2017.

The infrastructure development in the remote Maoist insurgency-hit areas has been cited among the reasons for a decline in the attacks.

Rai said the Maoist influence has come down from 96 districts in 2010 to just 45.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there has been a substantial reduction in Maoist activities and reiterated the government’s stand of zero tolerance to terrorism.

The CRPF is holding its raising day function for the first time in Chhattisgarh on March 25 amid a reduction in Maoist violence. This is seen as a message that security forces have an upper hand in the fight against the Maoists.

Rai said 1342 roads and 705 bridges were proposed to be built in LWE-affected areas in 2016-17. He added 570 roads and 251 bridges have been completed.

Security experts say infrastructure building is an important aspect of countering Maoist insurgency.

The government also plans to install at least 4072 mobile phone towers at a cost of ₹7330 crore in LWE violence-hit areas. “Post survey, work order has been issued for 2542 mobile towers,” Rai said.