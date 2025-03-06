Menu Explore
‘A criminal’: Muslim cleric slams Indian cricketer Shami for not observing Roza

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 03:14 PM IST

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi called Shami a “criminal” under Shariat for not keeping Roza, saying it is a compulsory duty and he must answer to God.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been called “a criminal” by All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi for not keeping ‘Roza’ during Ramzan, sparking controversy.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami (L) and Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi (R).
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami (L) and Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi (R).

“By not keeping ‘Roza’ he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God,” Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi told ANI.

He said that keeping ‘Roza’ is a compulsory duty, and anyone who does not follow it is a criminal.

“One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match,” Maulana Shahabuddin said.

“People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people,” the Maulana added.

Maulana Bareilvi's remark came after India's four-wicket win against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. Shami, who played a key role in the victory with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, is now the tournament’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside New Zealand’s Matt Henry, both with eight wickets.

The Maulana’s remark has drawn criticism, with NCP SP leader Rohit Pawar defending Shami and saying religion should not be brought into sports.

“While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports,” said Rohit Pawar.

Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas also slammed the comment, calling it a publicity stunt and stressing that fasting is a personal choice, not a compulsion.

With ANI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
