Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi
A family of 96 exercise its franchise

ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
May 08, 2024 08:38 AM IST

96 eligible voters from a family in Nolvi village, Hubbali taluk, voted together at a polling station. They see voting as a celebration of their democratic rights.

A family comprising 96 eligible voters exercised their right to vote together at Nolvi village in Hubbali taluk on Tuesday. Led by Kanteppa Koppad, the family’s head, this collective voting tradition has been upheld through several previous elections.

After casting their votes, 96 members of a family gather for a group photo, with some proudly displaying their identity cards. (HT)
After casting their votes, 96 members of a family gather for a group photo, with some proudly displaying their identity cards. (HT)

Arriving at the government school polling station in their village around 9 am, the family members cast their votes in booth numbers 56 and 57.

Sahadevappa Koppad, another senior member of the family, highlighted that they have voted together in the last three assembly and two Lok Sabha elections. “We treat the act of voting as a celebration of our democratic rights, with the women of the family adorning themselves for the occasion.”

Pakirawwa Koppad, an elderly woman within the family, emphasised the significance of their collective decision to vote together in crucial elections - assembly and Lok Sabha polls. “Through voting, we shape our own future and that of our children. As women, we dress and prepare for voting with the same enthusiasm as we would for attending a wedding ceremony,” she said.

A family of 96 exercise its franchise

