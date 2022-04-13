Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘A symbol of brutality’: Leaders pay tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh
india news

‘A symbol of brutality’: Leaders pay tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Today, the nation is marking the 103rd anniversary of the tragedy.
The Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann led the political class as the nation, on Wednesday, marked 103 years since the massacre at the Jallianwala Bagh. “Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations. Sharing my speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year,” tweeted PM Modi.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah described the killings as a symbol of the ‘brutality and atrocities’ of the British rule. “I bow to our immortal martyrs for their valour and courage. Your sacrifice and dedication to liberate Mother India will continue to inspire the coming generations to sacrifice their lives for the unity and integrity of the country,” Shah posted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann remarked that Jallianwala Bagh was such a massacre that even today, it makes one’s hair strands rise. “We will never forget our martyrs’ sacrifice. We will always be indebted to them for this freedom,” Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

 

On April 13, 1919, hundreds of peaceful Indian protesters were killed when, on the orders of General Reginald Dyer, colonial forces opened fire at them. Others died as they jumped into a narrow well in a desperate bid to save themselves.

The killings took place on the festival of Baisakhi that year.

Topics
narendra modi jallianwala bagh massacre
