e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy

‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the central government earlier also after bloodbath in the markets in India over coronavirus fears last Friday and accused the Centre of being in a stupor.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Centre over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Centre over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mhd Zakir / HT Photo )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday India should be preparing itself not just for the novel coronavirus but for the economic devastation, which he said is coming as he compared it to a tsunami.

Highlights
  • Gandhi’s comments came as India reported 126 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus
  • The Indian economy is going to be devastated, he said
  • The Congress leader had targeted the Centre after bloodbath in Indian markets over coronavirus fears last Friday

The former Congress president’s comments came as India reported 126 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and three patients have died of Covid-19—the disease it causes—across the country.

“The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters.

He narrated an anecdote to say what happened in the Andaman and Nicobar islands when a devastating tsunami hit sweeping away entire communities around the Indian Ocean in 2004.

Also read: Doctor who treated India’s 1st patient to die of coronavirus tests positive

“The water is going to come and I have been warning the government … They are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for Covid-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming,” he said.

“I am saying it again and again… I am sorry to say our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” he added.

This is the Congress leader’s latest attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak. He had targeted the central government after bloodbath in the markets in India over coronavirus fears last Friday and accused the Centre of being in a stupor.

He had tweeted his jibe after investors lost crores of rupees in less than 15 minutes of the markets opening on Friday, with benchmarks crashing over 10% on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic.

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Gandhi had said in his tweet.

tags
top news
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘People used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, need captain like Kohli’
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
Coronavirus | How deadly, how to identify, how to prevent: Dr Trehan answers
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news