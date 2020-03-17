‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 13:24 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday India should be preparing itself not just for the novel coronavirus but for the economic devastation, which he said is coming as he compared it to a tsunami.

Highlights Gandhi’s comments came as India reported 126 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus

The Indian economy is going to be devastated, he said

The Congress leader had targeted the Centre after bloodbath in Indian markets over coronavirus fears last Friday

The former Congress president’s comments came as India reported 126 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus and three patients have died of Covid-19—the disease it causes—across the country.

“The Indian economy is going to be devastated. You have no idea the painful thing the country has suffered and it is coming. It is like a tsunami is coming,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters.

He narrated an anecdote to say what happened in the Andaman and Nicobar islands when a devastating tsunami hit sweeping away entire communities around the Indian Ocean in 2004.

Also read: Doctor who treated India’s 1st patient to die of coronavirus tests positive

“The water is going to come and I have been warning the government … They are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for Covid-19 but for the economic devastation that is coming,” he said.

“I am saying it again and again… I am sorry to say our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” he added.

This is the Congress leader’s latest attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak. He had targeted the central government after bloodbath in the markets in India over coronavirus fears last Friday and accused the Centre of being in a stupor.

He had tweeted his jibe after investors lost crores of rupees in less than 15 minutes of the markets opening on Friday, with benchmarks crashing over 10% on mounting fears over coronavirus pandemic.

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution,” Gandhi had said in his tweet.