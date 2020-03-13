Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 min

business

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:02 IST

Trading was halted for 45 minutes in early trade on Friday after Indian equity indices opened at a three-year low on Friday and hit the low circuit breaching 9,000 and 32,000 points respectively while global markets continue to reel under the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The BSE Sensex tanked over 3,000 points in the opening session and the broader benchmark NSE Nifty was down over 950 points hitting the 10% lower circuit. Nifty will resume at 10:05 am for pre-open and BSE Market will open at 10.20 am

The broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped to as low as 8,830.90—down 759.25 points from the previous close. The S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 2522.05 points to hit 30,256.09 in the first few minutes of trade.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, denting the investor sentiment further.