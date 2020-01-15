e-paper
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses Maharashtra situation

The meeting comes days after the Sena skipped an Opposition meeting on economy and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Jan 16, 2020
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence(PTI Photo)
         

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here – the first such meeting since the two parties formed a coalition government in Maharashtra along with Nationalist Congress Party in November last year.

The meeting comes days after the Sena skipped an Opposition meeting on economy and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sena functionaries, familiar with the matter, said that it was a courtesy meeting but political issues were discussed.

The two leaders discussed the political situation and the economic issues along with development plans for Maharashtra, the functionaries said.

The meeting is aimed at building a better rapport with Rahul who had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra cabinet, the functionaries added.

Thackery, the environment and forest minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, also met senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Sena chief’s son shared his ideas on environment protection and eco-tourism with Ramesh, the functionaries informed. The Congress leader reportedly said, “he is close friend of my son”.

