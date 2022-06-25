Aaditya Thackeray says 'fight between truth and lies'; 'won't forget betrayal'

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the political turmoil in Maharashtra -- the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena -- is a fight between 'satya' and 'asatya'. The betrayal of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will not be forgotten, Aaditya said after the party's crucial national executive at the party headquarters. Also Read: 'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars

Aaditya Thackeray has left the Varsha Bungalow and shifted to Matoshree as his father chief minister Uddhav Thackeray moved out of his official residence. Since the crisis began early this week with Eknath Shinde camping in Guwahati along with around 40 MLAs, the Thackerays met the party workers several times.

As the political crisis began, it was claimed that Aaditya Thackeray removed ‘minister’ from his Twitter bio. But the mention of ‘minister’ was never there in the bio.

Since then, the political crisis changed its track as the Sena is fighting the rebellion back with full force. On Saturday, the national executive empowered Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel MLAs and it was also decided that legal action will be taken against those using the name of Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray. The rebel group announced its name to be ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ early in the day.

Aaditya was referred to in Uddhav Thackeray's speech to his apartment on Friday when he said why should not Aaditya also grow politically while Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from the party.

