Aaftab smoked marijuana next to Shraddha's body; Walkar was in depression

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar, was believed to be under influence when he strangled Shraddha on May 18. Quoting Delhi Police sources, news agency ANI reported that on that fateful night after the duo had a fight over who will bring their household things from Vasai where they used to stay before shifting to Delhi, Aaftab left the home and smoked marijuana. As he returned, Shraddha started the fight again when Aaftab stangled her to death. Aaftab then sat next to the body and smoked marijuana the entire night, the report said. Read | Shraddha was hospitalised with shoulder pain in 2020; Aaftab came along with her

Several new details have come up in the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

1. Not only in Delhi, Aaftab disposed of some pieces of Shraddha's body in Dehradun also.

2. Aaftab used to introduce Shraddha as wife whenever they were looking for a flat in Vasai. No police verification was done but there was a rent agreement in which Shraddha's photograph was also given.

Read | 'Shraddha said don't worry, such things happen': A friend's account of what happened 2 years ago

3. Shraddha was physically abused in 2020 as well, according to the statement of her friend Rahul Rai. A police complaint was filed in 2020 after Shraddha was beaten up by Aaftab, but her friend recounted that Shraddha was scared that Aaftab would kill her.

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab's narco test within 5 days; Court says no 3rd degree

4. A doctor at a Mumbai hospital has confirmed that Shraddha was admitted to the hospital in 2020 with shoulder and back pain, the reason of which was not revealed. There was no grave injury, the doctor said.

5. A purported WhatsApp screenshot of what is believed to be Shraddha's message to her then co-workers is going viral. In the message, she complained of body aches because of 'all the beating yesterday'.

6. Another Mumbai-based doctor, Pranav Kabra, claimed Shraddha had consulted him last year about depression and also told him about Aaftab's violent behaviour. . "She told me about her depression, and the anger management and violence issues of her boyfriend. I told her we do not consult or diagnose first-time patients on the phone, but since there was COVID threat, she said she would not be able to visit the hospital personally," Dr Kabra said.

7. The probe into the murder case is now being widened to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkhand too as Aaftab and Shraddha went to these places together. A Delhi police team already reached Mumbai.

8. Aaftab's phone will be sent for forensic examination to identify who were in touch with him after Shraddha's murder on May 18

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

