'Shraddha said don't worry, such things happen': A friend's account of what happened 2 years ago

The gory details of how Aaftab Amin Poonawala killed her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in their Chhatarpur flat in Delhi and then chopped her body into 35 pieces to dispose of in the next three months have shocked the nation. Aaftab who is in police custody reportedly told police that he made up his mind to kill Shraddha who used to suspect him of having another affair days before he actually strangled her on May 18. Now an account of Rahul Rai, who claimed to be Shraddha's friend in Mumbai, has surfaced going by which in 2020 too Aaftab had tried to kill Shraddha.

In 2020 we all helped her in filing FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her...we took her home. The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship: Rahul Rai, Shraddha's Friend pic.twitter.com/VVdfWUF0t2 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rahul Rai said some of her friends of Shraddha helped her in filing a complaint after she told her friends that Aaftab used to beat her regularly. "The police officer suggested detaining Aaftab for interrogation but Shraddha said such things happen in a relationship," Rahul Rai said.

Hinting that Shraddha was probably scared that Aaftab would torture her if he knew about the police complaint, Rahul said the day after the complaint was filed, the cops called Shraddha to the police station, she said she was scared that Aaftab would kill ger. "She said Aaftab already tried to kill her before and beaten her multiple times. She mentioned that Aaftab locked her at home and had another affair. Aaftab used drugs too," Rahul Rai told ANI.

According to Rahul, when they later contacted Shraddha she asked them to not worry as such things happen in a relationship.

What happened between Shraddha and Aaftab in 2020?

According to Shraddha's friends, Shraddha was in a relationship with Aaftab since 2018. But Shraddha told her friends about their relationship in 2019. And it was not a happy one as Shraddha confided in her friends that she wanted to come out of the relationship. She complained of torture by Aaftab.

A doctor of Nalasopara's Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, Dr SP Shinde, claimed Shraddha Walkar was admitted to the hospital in 2020 with severe pain in her shoulder and back but there was no extreme injury. Aaftab was there when Shraddha was admitted to the hospital, the doctor has confirmed.

