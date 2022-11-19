Aaftab's parents promised Shraddha he would move out: Walkar's former colleague

Shraddha Walkar's purported chats of 2020 with a colleague in which she narrated how she was in pain after being beaten up by Aaftab have come out in open as the investigation into the brutal murder case is going. The person to whom Shraddha sent those chats on WhatsApp shared more details about Shraddha and Aaftab Amin Poonawala as he gave an interview to news agency PTI. Karan, the friend, said the chat conversation took place in November 2020, before which Shraddha never talked about her personal life with his colleagues. Also Read | Aaftab smoked marijuana next to Shraddha's body; Walkar was in depression

Here's what Shraddha's friend said about the viral WhatsApp chats:

1. Along with the chats, Shraddha sent Karan a photo in which she was visibly injured. There was a black mark under her right eye and bruises on her neck.

2. Shraddha also sent her medical report which Karan still has on his phone, he claimed.

3. In the medical report, Shraddha was recommended treatment for her injured spine and neck.

4. Karan told PTI that after Shraddha's message he called another friend, a resident of Vasai, who took her to the police station and the hospital.

5. At that time Shraddha stopped short of pressing charges as Aaftab's parents got involved.

6. Aaftab's parents guaranteed Shraddha that Aaftab would move out of the house.

6. Karan said he did not know what happened after that. In March 2021, Walkar left the job and her last day in that office was her last meeting with Karan.

What is in Shraddha's viral WhatsApp chats from 2020?

"I won't be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki...Also I need to make sure he moves out today. Sincere apologies for the trouble I have caused to you and the way it impacted work," Shraddha wrote.

Where is Aaftab Amin Poonawala's family?

Going by the account of Shraddha's former colleague, Aaftab's parents were aware of the physical assault Aaftab inflicted on Shraddha in 2020. According to reports, Aaftab's family members are not traceable since Aaftab was arrested. Two weeks ago, the family shifted from Vasai to a residential society on Mira Road, but the flat is locked, reports said. "We saw them (Aaftab’s father Amin and mother Munira) twice while they were keeping the dustbin outside their flat. Amin Bhai, Munira and their (other) son are talkative. We have not seen them since the last week," a resident of the housing society told PTI.

A sharp object, clothes collected from Chhatarpur flat

Delhi Police have recovered a sharp object from Aaftab's Chhatarpur house but it is not yet known whether that was used to chop Shraddha's body into 35 pieces. The cops have collected all clothes from the house and will send them for forensic examination.

(With agency inputs)

