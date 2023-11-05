Aakash Chopra reacts as Gurpatwant Pannun warns Air India passengers

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra demanded the arrest of Khalstani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who threatened the people planning to travel via Air India on November 19, saying that their "lives would be in danger". The Canada-based terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice’ chief asked Sikhs to not fly on Air India planes on and after November 19. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra and Khalstani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

In a video clip that surfaced on November 4, Pannun can be heard saying, “We are asking all Sikhs to avoid boarding Air India flights on November 19. On that day, there will be a global blockade, and Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after November 19. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India.”

"The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November,” said Pannun, chief of the fringe group.

While India will raise the threat to Air India flights to and from Canada from the SFJ and seek enhanced security for the airline with Canadian authorities, Aakash Chopra took to social media to react to the threat.

“How’s this man not arrested yet, Canada??” the cricket commentator wrote on 'X' platform.

In a response to a query from the Hindustan Times, India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma said, “We shall take up the threat against Air India flights originating from and terminating in Canada, with the concerned Canadian authorities.”

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Khalistani terrorists in 1984. Pannun's latest threat is also seen as a veiled reference to the Air India plane Kanishka bombing. The bombing of Air India plane Kanishka was perpetuated by Khalistani extremists way back in 1985 and it was one of the biggest terror attacks in the world in the pre-9/11 era.

Notedly, the final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pannun has also referred to the mega sporting event as the "World Terror Cup", alleging it serves as a platform to highlight atrocities perpetuated against Sikhs in India.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group SFJ and has been actively lobbying for a separate state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan, in the US, Canada and the UK.

In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun has been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy.

Originally from Punjab's Khankot, Pannun worked as an attorney, law and legal Advisor of the SFJ and ran the so-called 'Referendum 2020' campaign for a separate Sikh state. He worked closely with UK-based Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma and slain pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was recently killed by unidentified assailants in Vancouver.

