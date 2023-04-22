AAP MP Sanjay Singh serves notice to ED: ‘Public apology within 48 hrs, else…’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has served legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate, accusing the agency of popularising a 'false, malicious campaign’ against the Rajya Sabha member's alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy. It sought a public apology within 48 hours, or else ‘face criminal proceedings’. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh(PTI)

"You, the addressee (Director and assistant director of ED), and your associates, colleagues, agents, and employees have attempted to tarnish and mutilate my client's public image, and you and your colleagues, agents, and employees have attempted to otherwise popularise a perverse, false, motivated, wild, malicious, and baseless campaign against my client's alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy," the legal notice by Singh's lawyer read.

The ED, which is probing alleged irregularities in New Delhi’s now-scrapped 2021–22 excise policy, in its complaint, as stated in the notice, has attributed the statement of Dinesh Arora (a businessman accused in a liquor case): "Amit asked him for help in shifting the shop from Pitampura to Okhla as the matter was pending with the excise department. Accordingly, he raised that issue with Sisodia, and on the directions of Sanjay Singh, the matter got resolved by the excise department."

However, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the statement of Dinesh Arora has been ‘mischaracterised and misquoted’.

“You have intentionally added the name of the client without any basis with the mala-fide intent to cause disrepute to my client. You and other officers of the Directorate have further circulated and caused to be published the complaint, specifically the portion pertaining to my client,” Singh's notice added.

The AAP MP has previously accused the ED of obtaining “false statements” from some people by putting them under pressure in the Delhi excise policy case and stated that he would bring the matter before Parliament's privilege committee.

The BJP has maintained that Singh is levelling false allegations against ED. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said earlier that "MP Sanjay Singh has levelled allegations on an independent investigative agency, ED, with the dual intent to pressurise the agency to go soft on Sisodia and to create a public perception that ED is not being fair."