Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP accuses BJP of dirty politics over seized cash and liquor in Delhi

PTI |
Jan 30, 2025 12:08 PM IST

AAP alleges BJP's conspiracy to defame it after Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a vehicle with a Punjab government sticker

A day after Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a car with 'Punjab government' sticker, the AAP alleged it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to defame it and its government in Punjab.

The AAP said it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to disparage it and its government in Punjab, a day after Delhi Police confiscated cash and alcohol from a car bearing a "Punjab government" bumper.(Hindustan Times)
The AAP said it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to disparage it and its government in Punjab, a day after Delhi Police confiscated cash and alcohol from a car bearing a "Punjab government" bumper.(Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of the matter and ensure action against those behind the "conspiracy".

"The dirty politics of BJP has stooped so low that they are using a fake registration number vehicle shown to be carrying money and publicity material of a party to defame the AAP, Punjab government and the Punjab Bhawan," he alleged.

Also read: Delhi Police seizes ‘Punjab govt’ car with liquor, cash and AAP pamphlets; BJP slams Kejriwal's party

Singh also lashed at the BJP and Delhi Police, saying it was a matter of concern that a fake registration number vehicle was roaming around in the city.

The Delhi Police registered a case after the vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said.

The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the flying squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat in the polls due on February 5.

Singh said the Punjab government has clearly said it has no vehicle of the make and registration number that was caught by the Delhi Police.

He alleged the BJP has also "defamed" an army officer, registration number of whose vehicle was used for the vehicle seized by the police.

The Punjab government on Wednesday dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was "forged and fake" as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said.

Also read: Murdering democracy is in BJP’s DNA: Prakash Karat in Tripura

The BJP has charged that 10 lakh cash, liquor and AAP election material was recovered from a Punjab government car in Delhi.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On