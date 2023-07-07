Home / India News / AAP accuses BJP of spreading lies about Sisodia's assets; Kejriwal attacks PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Jul 07, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Sisodia by misusing the Enforcement Directorate.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of lying about the net worth of arrested party leader Manish Sisodia's assets that have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the top BJP leader has started defaming Sisodia by misusing the probe agency.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(CMO Delhi Twitter)
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(CMO Delhi Twitter)

“Your ED has been running false news on TV channels since evening that Manish Sisodia's property worth 52 crore has been confiscated…Total property worth 80 lakh has been confiscated, which is from before 2018 when the excise policy was not even formulated,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“People never thought that a day would come when a great country like India would get such a Prime Minister who would try to eliminate his political rivals by lying openly like this. You also know who the real corrupt are. If you have the courage, show it by catching them,” he added.

Citing ED documents, Delhi minister Atishi asserted that Sisodia has assets worth only 81 lakh, including 11 lakh in a bank account, a two flats, worth 5 lakh and 65 lakh each.

“BJP has come up with a new bundle of lies to defame Manish Sisodia. According to ED's own documents, Manish Sisodia has assets worth only 81 lakh, including 11 lakh in a bank account, a flat of 5 lakh and a flat of 65 lakh,” Atishi said.

ED attached 52 cr assets of 5 accused in excise case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth 52.24 crore of five accused in the Delhi excise case, including assets worth 81 lakh belonging to Sisodia. The ED move covers one flat each belonging to Manish Sisodia, and his wife Seema Sisodia, along with a bank account of 11.49 lakh.

Delhi excise policy case

Sisodia, 51, was arrested by the agency in the excise policy case in March and is currently in judicial custody. The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that the excise policy 2021-22 that granted licenses for liquor trading enabled cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for the process. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has strongly refuted the charges of wrongdoing in the formulation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

