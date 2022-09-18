AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as Gujarat co-incharge ahead of assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge of Gujarat, a move aimed at intensifying the party’s preparations for the assembly elections due later this year. As co-incharge, Chadha will be supervising the party’s political and election affairs in the state.

“Intensifying its campaigns in poll-bound Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the Co-Incharge of the state unit,” AAP said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from Chadha. On Friday he tweeted: “Gujarat wants change. I am ready for whatever responsibility the party gives me. We will strongly fight the 27 years of misgovernance by the BJP.”

Months before the Punjab assembly elections in February, the AAP had appointed Chadha, who was then MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, as the party’s co-incharge for the Punjab unit. The party registered a landslide victory in Punjab and stormed to power defeating some of the tallest politicians in the border state.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak is the in-charge of the Gujarat unit.

THe AAP has increased its political activities in Gujarat in recent weeks with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal undertaking multiple visits to the state holding meetings with people from different sections of the society with an aim to project AAP as a political alternative in the state.

