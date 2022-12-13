Home / India News / AAP appoints Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

AAP appoints Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:24 AM IST

The announcement came ahead of AAP's national council meeting scheduled for December 18.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak appointed as party's national general secretary. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak after it became eligible for national party status following the recent Gujarat assembly election results. Pathak was the election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat. He was AAP's surprise pick for Rajya Sabha after Arvind Kejriwal's party registered a thumping victory in Punjab.

"Aam Aadmi Party hereby appoints Dr. Sandeep Pathak as the Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri (National General Secretary Organisation)," AAP said in a release. "He will also be a Permanent Invitee to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party."

Pathak is an assistant professor in Department of Energy Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the IIT professor over his appointment as the party's national general secretary and wished him luck for his new responsibility.

"I congratulate Dr Sandeep Pathak and wish him good luck for his new responsibility. We have to build AAP sangthan in every nook and corner of the country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The meeting is likely to be held at a farmhouse in Delhi and may be addressed by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other senior leaders of the party. All 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs and party representatives from Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other states are also likely to attend the meeting.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

