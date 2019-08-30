AAP claims fish imported in Goa laced with formalin; Health min denies

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:05 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that the fish imported in Goa was laced with formalin, following which state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said none of the samples have tested positive.

The AAP said this in a press conference here. In a statement issued late evening on Thursday, Rane said the Quality Council of India (QCI) has started testing fish at the two border points since June 15, this year and till date, 1,800 samples have been tested and none have it showed the presence of added formalin in them.

Rane said besides, QCI, the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officers have tested more than 6,000 samples of fish from border points, wholesale markets as well as retail fish markets in Goa and none of the samples showed added formalin.

“More than 100 samples have also been subjected to laboratory testing using sophisticated instruments and absence of formalin has been established in all the samples,” the minister said.

Rane said the government would like to assure the people of Goa that the fish sold in the state is safe and free of formalin. “There is absolutely no need to panic or to pay heed to any rumours,” he said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 10:04 IST