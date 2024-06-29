AAP counters Congress criticism over Delhi waterlogging: ‘Couldn’t open account in past two elections'

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday hit back at the Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav over his comments on the Aam Aadmi Party government's response to the waterlogging issue in Delhi. Minister Bhardwaj said that the opposition parties must stay united in its fight for the constitution instead of involving itself in unnecessary arguments (HT Photo)

Bhardwaj said that the opposition parties must stay united in its fight for the constitution instead of involving itself in unnecessary arguments.

“Opposition parties in the nation are fighting to save the constitution...Division among the opposition parties is not good. The local leadership in different states have the right to express their views,” Bhardwaj was quoted by ANI as saying.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, slammed the Delhi government by saying that it had warned the government about the monsoon.

Yadav told PTI, “There is no area in Delhi where waterlogging did not take place today, be it railway stations, airports, parks or residential areas. For the first time, Delhi came to a standstill. We have regularly been warning the government about monsoons by writing letters but in times of crisis, the Delhi government runs away as seen today.”

On Friday, different parts Delhi were waterlogged due to monsoon rains. Three labourers were trapped when an under construction wall in Vasant Vihar collapsed whose bodies were recovered from the rubble on Saturday, reported ANI.

The Delhi Health Minister pointed out that Congress couldn't open their account in the past two Delhi assembly elections.

Bhardwaj added, "Devender Yadav is himself losing elections. On the national level, we all are a part of alliance and we don't want to engage in unnecessary arguments at the local level"

Earlier, the city unit of the Congress posted a video reportedly from Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk asking the Delhi government and the municipal corporation “when will they wake up?”

