Cong jabs INDIA ally AAP over waterlogging in capital: ‘In times of crisis, Delhi govt runs away’

The Congress on Friday slammed its INDIA ally Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over waterlogging in the national capital due to heavy rain. Vehicles partially submerged in the waterlogged underpass at Moolchand following heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

“There is no area in Delhi where waterlogging did not take place today, be it railway stations, airports, parks or residential areas. For the first time, Delhi came to a standstill. We have regularly been warning the government about monsoons by writing letters but in times of crisis, the Delhi government runs away as seen today,” Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav told PTI.



The Congress has been relentlessly attacking AAP over the waterlogging mess in Delhi. The Delhi unit of the party posted a video reportedly from Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk with the caption,"The whole of Delhi is in a bad state, even Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk is flooded with water… When will the Delhi government and municipal corporation wake up?"



ALSO READ: Delhi rain: Traffic hit amid severe waterlogging; police issues advisory



Numerous videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing waterlogging in several parts of the city. While some vehicles were seen submerged in water, the others were seen lying in pits and potholes as roads caved in at some areas due to heavy rain.

“On the very first day of monsoon, a flood-like situation emerged. I wonder how they are going to manage the situation going ahead. We are utterly disappointed by the government's mismanagement,” a commuter told PTI.



Delhi water minister Atishi at a press conference said that the capital received 228 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest after 1936.



ALSO READ: Video: Passengers rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged Delhi underpass during heavy rain

"It means, out of total monsoon rainfall (800 mm) in Delhi, 25 per cent rain occurred in just 24 hours. Due to this, reason drain overflow happened in several areas and it took time for water to drain out," the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.



Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at AAP, saying,"The corruption in Delhi government agencies first caused people in the city to cry for drinking water and now they will suffer due to waterlogging every time it rains in this monsoon season."



(With agency inputs)