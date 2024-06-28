Video: Passengers rescued from bus trapped in waterlogged Delhi underpass during heavy rain

Amid severe waterlogging in parts of the national capital due to heavy rainfall, a bus carrying passengers became stranded in a flooded underpass in the Azad Market area. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the passengers being rescued from the bus, which was submerged in the waterlogged underpass. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the passengers being rescued from the bus on Friday.(ANI)

Delhi witnessed incessant rainfall in the early hours of Friday, resulting in significant waterlogging in several areas of the city.

The transport minister said that due to the heavy rainfall in Delhi, Delhi Transport Corporation teams had been deployed at all locations and underpasses prone to waterlogging to prevent Delhi government buses from getting stuck.

Waterlogging in several areas

Early morning rains crippled the national capital, leading to the suspension of flight operations at Terminal 1 until further notice and leaving thousands of commuters stranded on their way to offices, schools, colleges, or important appointments.

Key tunnels, such as the one at Pragati Maidan, were closed, and reports of flooded homes emerged from various parts of the city, including upscale areas like Hauz Khas, South Extension, and Mayur Vihar, on the first day of heavy rain.

Rescue operations were conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police officials after three labourers fell into a pit at an under-construction building in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The labourers had been living in temporary huts near the site, which collapsed into the pit due to heavy rainfall.

“We have received information that an under-construction building has collapsed and water has entered its basement, with people feared trapped. Our rescue operation is underway,” said Inspector Kunal from the 16th Battalion NDRF, as quoted by ANI.

“Experts are saying that in 1936, there was 235 mm of rainfall in the month of June. Today, there was the second-highest rainfall of 228 mm in June since 1936. The infrastructure is not equipped to handle such heavy rain,” AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall, Mausam Bhavan at Lodhi Road recorded 192.8 mm, Ridge recorded 150.4 mm, Palam recorded 106.6 mm, and Ayanagar recorded 66.3 mm in the past 20 to 30 hours.

The IMD, which classifies very heavy rain as rainfall ranging between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day, confirmed later in the morning that the monsoon had arrived. The heavy downpour began around 3 am.

(With inputs from ANI)