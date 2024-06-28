Delhi's Minto bridge inundated amid heavy rainfall, truck, car submerged; AAP MP reacts

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday morning that caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city - one of which was the Minto bridge, an infamous spot known for being a trap for buses during heavy rain. In several videos and photos doing rounds on social media, a truck and a car can be seen partially submerged in the inundated underpass. Follow Delhi-NCR rain live updates Delhi's Minto bridge inundated amid heavy rainfall

The waterlogging issue at the Minto bridge comes almost a year after the Public Works Department (PWD) dropped it from its list of waterlogging hot spots in the national capital. A few years back, the PWD had put CCTV surveillance in the area throughout the monsoon season to keep track of rain-related incidents.

Now, with the issue returning after two years, so has the political blame game between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the waterlogging at the Minto bridge, saying that the party has “ruined Delhi”.

“More than 10 feet of water has filled up under Minto Bridge, Shelly Oberoi ji where have your big promises gone or are you only focused on making money from MCD parking??” he questioned.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh reacted to the waterlogging issue, saying that the location faces these issues every monsoon. “It will be resolved soon,” he told ANI.

Several other major areas in the national capital have been waterlogged, including Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road.

Given this, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for commuters, alerting them about the waterlogged roads.