Delhi's Minto Bridge waterlogged again, BJP questions AAP mayor's 'big promises'

Delhi witnessed a deluge of problems as heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging across various parts of the city. The overnight downpour resulted in several vehicles being submerged, particularly in areas like Minto bridge, Moolchand, Vinod Nagar, and Aurobindo Road. Visuals from Minto bridge – a spot infamous for being a trap for buses during heavy rain – showed a vehicle partially submerged in the waterlogged underpass. Delhi rain: A vehicle partially submerged in the waterlogged underpass at Minto bridge.

The waterlogging under Minto bridge occurred just a year after the Public Works Department (PWD) dropped the road from its list of waterlogging hot spots in the Capital. The problem at the spot, near Connaught Place, dates back to at least 1958. It became such a sticky issue that PWD put the area under 24-hour CCTV surveillance throughout monsoon. In 2020, a man whose vehicle was stuck in the waters drowned.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat attacked the AAP government over the waterlogging under Minto Bridge.

“AAP has ruined Delhi. More than 10 feet of water has filled up under Minto Bridge, Shelly Oberoi ji where have your big promises gone or are you only focused on making money from MCD parking??” he posted on X in Hindi.

Heavy traffic jams were reported at key junctions, including ITO, NH9, and the Ring Road, causing massive disruptions in the daily commute. The situation was no different on Aurobindo Road, where vehicular movement was significantly affected from South Delhi to the IIT flyover.

Commuters faced major inconveniences near metro stations as well, with Saket Metro Station and Bhikaji Cama Place being heavily waterlogged.

Anjali, a commuter heading to her coaching center, expressed her frustration, saying, “We are facing a lot of inconveniences. This is the condition after the first rain. If this is the situation on the main road, what would the condition in lanes be?”

Visuals from various parts of the city, including Minto Road, Mandawali, Madhu Vihar, and Pragati Maidan, showed the extensive waterlogging. Even areas in the neighboring Noida, such as Sector 62, were not spared, with severe waterlogging reported due to the relentless rain.

In a symbolic protest against the AAP-led Delhi government, BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat through the flooded NH9 area.

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging. Vinod Nagar has submerged,” he said.