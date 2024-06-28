Roof collapses at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1; departures temporarily suspended

At least six people were injured after a portion of the roof collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains at Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday, with three fire engines rushing to the spot. Roof collapses at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport(ANI)

According to the report, a call regarding a roof collapse was received by Delhi Fire Services at around 5.30 am today. Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal. All the injured were rescued and taken to the hospital.

“Around 5.30 am, received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot, says an official from Delhi Fire Services,” ANI said.

A rescue operation is underway to make sure no one else is trapped in the damaged vehicles.

As a result of the incident, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has temporarily suspended all departures from Terminal 1 , and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.

According to DIAL, the portion collapsed due to heavy rainfall. “Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected.”

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he is personally monitoring the incident and the rescue operation is still underway.

"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," Naidu said in a post on X.

Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received incessant downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the early hours of Friday causing waterlogging and inundating roads throughout the region.

The national capital received heavy showers on Thursday, keeping the temperature slightly low throughout the day. The region received pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday as well which kept Delhi’s maximum temperature below 40°C.

The Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 was reopened for passengers on October 31, 2023, around 19 months after the operations were suspended due to COVID concerns and later for renovations.

Additionally, the expanded Terminal 1 of the airport was inaugurated in March this year. The airport has now the capacity to handle 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) — over twice its capacity of 17 MPPA.

The expansion work was begun in 2019 after the airport witnessed a massive surge in air traffic movement and passenger numbers, exceeding expectations.

The expanded T1 equips eight entry gates with DigiYatra’s facial recognition system. It also has 20 automated tray retrieval systems, 100 check-in counters including 36 self-baggage drop kiosks, and 10 baggage reclaim carousels.

The terminal also features 24 entry points with realigned pick-up and drop-off lanes to ease vehicular traffic. Inside the terminal, passengers get to utilize shopping and dining facilities, a prayer room, a yoga area, a quiet zone, lounges, charging stations, a self-medication room, baby care rooms, smart washrooms, and other amenities.

The T1 of the Delhi Airport is connected with the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.

(With inputs from agencies)